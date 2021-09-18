300,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.79% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFVI remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

