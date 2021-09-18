300,000 Shares in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 175,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

