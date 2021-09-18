$328.00 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $328.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $321.80 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

