$33.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $33.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $34.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

