$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

Several analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $574.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

