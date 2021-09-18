$342.25 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.05 million and the lowest is $339.46 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

