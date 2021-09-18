347,435 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

