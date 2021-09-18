350,000 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.53% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $388,000.

DHCA stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

