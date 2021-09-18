$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $37.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.95 million and the highest is $38.74 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 94,107.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

