$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $37.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.95 million and the highest is $38.74 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 94,107.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.