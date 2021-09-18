399,500 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.81% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $20,050,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNG traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

