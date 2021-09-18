3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $72,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 3M by 37.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 283.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,505,000 after acquiring an additional 581,300 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $181.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

