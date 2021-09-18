$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce sales of $404.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.55 million and the lowest is $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $378.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.86. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

