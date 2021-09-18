$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce sales of $404.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.55 million and the lowest is $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.
On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $378.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.86. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.
In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
See Also: What is a Fiduciary?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.