43,000 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 6.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $136.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

