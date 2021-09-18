$45.08 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce sales of $45.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.52 million to $49.96 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $203.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $237.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.86 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

