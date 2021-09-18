$49.76 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $49.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.02 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $193.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 134.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $18,416,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

