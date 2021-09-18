$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.22 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NTR opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

