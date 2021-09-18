$50.93 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $189.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

