$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $214.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

EPRT opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.