$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $214.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

EPRT opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

