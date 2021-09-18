558,200 Shares in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 558,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 5.28% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 191,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,850. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Globus Maritime Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

