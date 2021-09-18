$576.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $576.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.53 million to $580.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.