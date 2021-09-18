57,696 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

