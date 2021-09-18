5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.42 and traded as low as C$2.96. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 95,817 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of C$242.99 million and a PE ratio of 69.30.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

