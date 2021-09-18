6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Down 0.7%

6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. 27,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

