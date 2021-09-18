63,646 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.