$64.16 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. ZIX posted sales of $54.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ZIX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ZIX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in ZIX by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 40.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 74.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ZIX by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.