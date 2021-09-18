$67.50 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.51 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MAIN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.