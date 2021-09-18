73,566 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. American National Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,984,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,344,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,159,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

