78,596 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Agilysys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.19 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

