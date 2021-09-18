88mph Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.41 or 0.00094775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $169,341.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00131156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 375,508 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

88mph Coin Trading

