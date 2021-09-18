8PAY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303,429.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $755,699.71 and approximately $303,429.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00119838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.05 or 0.07049194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.84 or 0.99746288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.98 or 0.00860717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

