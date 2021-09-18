8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $673,621.80 and $684,561.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001555 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.