A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.56% of A. O. Smith worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $431,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 73,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.