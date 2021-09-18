AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of AAON worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

