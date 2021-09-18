Aave One Day Trading Volume Tops $321.02 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Aave has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $356.36 or 0.00738682 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $321.02 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,181,524 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

