Aavegotchi Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $95.32 million and $33.68 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,363,476 coins and its circulating supply is 55,599,313 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

