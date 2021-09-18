AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
VLVLY stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
