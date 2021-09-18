Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Abiomed worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Abiomed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $355.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.81.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

