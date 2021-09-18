abrdn plc Acquires 52,806 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of Bunge worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.