abrdn plc Acquires 6,753 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.77% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $35,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

