abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 271,579 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,324,000. abrdn plc owned 0.93% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

