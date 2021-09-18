abrdn plc Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,524 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.54% of Tetra Tech worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.