abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

