abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 2.72% of Model N worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Model N by 26.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.