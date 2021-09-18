abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.74% of Terreno Realty worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

