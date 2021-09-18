abrdn plc Has $28.32 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NYSE NOC opened at $350.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

