abrdn plc Has $32.86 Million Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 4.25% of GeoPark worth $32,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 57.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 383.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 863,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GeoPark by 126.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $1,650,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRK opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.86. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

