abrdn plc Has $34.95 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

USB opened at $57.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

