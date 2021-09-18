abrdn plc Has $36.90 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

COF opened at $159.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.