abrdn plc Purchases 55,087 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

abrdn plc grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,087 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 288,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

