abrdn plc Purchases New Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 516,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,776,000. abrdn plc owned 1.05% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

